Russia: Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg temporarily shut down due to UFO

The incident occurred amid heightened security concerns in Russia, with Vladimir Putin continuing his war in Ukraine. Reports also emerged of similar drones spotted over the North Caucasus and Belgorod.

St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport in Russia was forced to temporarily suspend all flights on Tuesday after an unidentified flying object was spotted in the area. According to reports, the UFO was seen around 180 km from the airport and in the vicinity of a military facility, prompting the airport's closure.

The suspension was ordered on the recommendation of the Ministry of Defence and announced on the government's official Telegram channel, but no further details were provided.

In a briefing after flights had resumed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the causes for the hour-long disruption, but said President Vladimir Putin had been kept fully informed of the situation.

The temporary airspace ban within a 200 km radius of Pulkovo was lifted around noon local time.

Several domestic flights heading to St. Petersburg were also forced to turn back to their respective locations, as per data from Flight Radar. At least five flights en route from the capital Moscow to St. Petersburg had been turned back towards their departure points after initially circling in the air, flight paths on Flight Radar showed.

The incident sparked widespread media attention and speculation, with some reports suggesting that a "large drone" was responsible for the incursion. There were also unsubstantiated claims that NATO was involved in the incident.

Local authorities in Russia reportedly introduced a "carpet" plan to deal with the situation, which involves dispatching fighter jets to investigate unidentified objects. However, the jets were unable to find anything, and the airport only reopened after the airspace was cleared.

ALSO READ | Four previous instances of Chinese balloons flying over US territory, says Pentagon

Soon after the airport's brief closure, Russia's defence ministry said it carried out air defence drills involving interceptor jets. In a statement issued around an hour after flights had restarted, Russia's defence ministry said it had been conducting drills, which had involved the despatch of fighter jets, in Russia's western air space.

"During the training, air defence forces worked on the detection, interception and identification of targets, as well as interacting with emergency services and law enforcement agencies," Russian news agencies cited the ministry as saying.

It said fighter planes had flown sorties as part of the training exercise. The drills were not previously announced and caused several flights to reroute and airlines to reschedule flight plans for the rest of the day.

The incident occurred amid heightened security concerns in Russia, with Vladimir Putin continuing his war in Ukraine. Reports also emerged of similar drones spotted over the North Caucasus and Belgorod.

In a separate development, a 10-year-old video claiming to show a UFO in Russia resurfaced online. However, the authenticity of the clip was questioned by Ufo Interest, a group that evaluates UFO-related content and materials. The group claimed that the video could be traced back to a hoax channel, "UFO Today."

The incident in Russia came just days after a mysterious balloon was spotted hovering over the skies of Colorado, USA. The large silver balloon was seen drifting across the sky, causing widespread speculation on social media. However, the balloon was later identified as a "high-altitude research balloon" launched by NASA.

With agency inputs.