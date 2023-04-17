Moscow court jails Vladimir Putin's critic Kara-Murza for 25 years, harshest since Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russian state prosecutors, who had requested the court jail him for 25 years, had accused him of treason and of discrediting the Russian military after he criticised what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.
Putin critic and opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza has been sentenced to 25 years in jail for treason and other charges by a Russian court linked to his criticism of the war in Ukraine on April 17.
The 41-year-old Kara-Murza, a father of three and a former journalist with Russian and British passports, played a key role in persuading Western governments to sanction Russian officials for human rights abuses and corruption. He has also openly spoken against the Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government's crackdown on dissent.
Last week, he told a Moscow court, ‘I subscribe to every word that I have said. Not only do I not repent any of this, I'm proud of it.’
Kara-Murza was an ally of the late Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead near the Kremlin in 2015. The 41-year-old journalist turned politician and his supporters also say that he has twice survived being poisoned in the past. However, the Russian authorities deny any involvement in the alleged attacks.
This is the harshest sentence of its kind since Russia invaded Ukraine. The Russian-British former journalist and politician is the latest of Putin opponents to have been arrested or forced to flee Russia. He has denied charges and been vocally critical of his trial.
A Moscow Court is expected to pronounce a verdict on the matter later today.
