Russia says Ukraine attempted to assassinate President Vladimir Putin

Russia said that Ukraine attempted an assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin. As per Moscow, Ukraine tried to hit the Kremlin with drones overnight which was successfully neutralised.

"Two unmanned vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin... the devices were put out of action," the Kremlin said in a statement, calling the operation "a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation."

Note: This is a developing story. More details will follow soon.