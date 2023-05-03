English
Russia says Ukraine attempted to assassinate President Vladimir Putin

Russia says Ukraine attempted to assassinate President Vladimir Putin
By Sangam Singh  May 3, 2023 5:48:34 PM IST (Updated)

Russia said that Ukraine attempted an assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin. As per Moscow, Ukraine tried to hit the Kremlin with drones overnight which was successfully neutralised.

Russia on Wednesday said that Ukraine attempted an assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin, AFP reported. 

As per Moscow, Ukraine tried to hit the Kremlin with drones overnight which was successfully neutralised.
"Two unmanned vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin... the devices were put out of action," the Kremlin said in a statement, calling the operation "a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation."
X