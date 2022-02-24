Russia invades Ukraine: “War of aggression”, “martial law” and other military terms explained

Soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised troops to carry out a “military operation” in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, explosions were heard in the capital city of Kyiv and other places. Confirming that military bases around the country were under attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared martial law in the country.

In a statement, Ukrainian armed forces said the Russian military had started intense shelling of its units in the east. Meanwhile, the Russian defence ministry claimed that it had neutralised Ukrainian military airbases and its air defence systems, AFP reported.

"Military infrastructure at Ukrainian army air bases has been rendered out of action," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

Here’s a look at some of the military war terms commonly used.

Martial law -

Martial law is a temporary rule by the military authorities in a particular area or country declared during emergency. Under martial law, civil authorities do not function and its operations are ceded to the military. Civil liberties such as the right to free movement or free speech can be suspended under martial law.

State of emergency – The government declares a state of emergency when an extraordinary situation poses a fundamental threat to the country. Under a state of emergency, certain normal functions of the government are suspended. It may lead to limiting or suspension of civil liberties and human rights.

Military operation – Military operation means an operation carried out by the armed forces to protect national security, participate in multilateral military or peacekeeping activities or support humanitarian relief efforts.

Air raid sirens – Air raid sirens act as sounds of alarm to warn people of a likely air raid.

Bomb shelters – Bomb shelters are rooms, usually underground, that are designed to protect people from the effects of bombs. These shelters are usually used during an air raid.

Military infrastructure – Military infrastructure comprises buildings and permanent installations that are required to support, deploy and sustain the operations of a country’s military forces.

War of aggression – War of aggression is carried out by one state against another through an unprovoked military attack. It is not justified by defensive necessity, international authority or consent of the state over which the force is being used.

Casualty – During war or any military action, any person who is lost by having been declared dead, whereabouts unknown, missing, ill, or injured is considered a casualty.

False flag – False flag is a military or political action carried out by blaming the opponent for it. Countries often stage a real or simulated attack on its own side and blame the enemy for it, as a pretext for going to war. In the 16th century, pirates hoisted flags of a friendly nation to deceive merchant ships and attract them and the term has been in use since then.

Demilitarisation – A zone is demilitarised when all military forces are removed from there.

Air defence systems – Air defence system includes defensive measures taken to destroy the aircraft or aerodynamic missiles of the enemy or reduce the effectiveness of such attack.

Frontline – Frontline refers to the forwardmost part of the army which is formed by the most advanced tactical combat units that may be engaged by the enemy. The term became popular during the First World War when trench warfare was used.

Tactical control — This is the authority over forces used for giving detailed direction and controlling their movements or manoeuvres within an area to accomplish missions or assigned tasks.