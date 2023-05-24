English
Russia intercepts two US Air Force strategic bombers over the Baltic Sea

The Russian defence ministry said that after the foreign military aircraft was removed from the Russian state border, teh Russian fighter returned to its air base.

Russia on Tuesday said it had scrambled an Su-27 fighter jet by two US Air Force strategic bombers that were flying over the Baltic Sea, in order to "prevent violations of the state border", news agency AFP reported.

The statement said the Russian army prevented the violation of its borders, and adding the the Russian fighter flight was conducted in strict accordance with international rule of the usage of airspace.
