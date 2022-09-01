Homeworld news

Russian oil producer Lukoil's Chairman dies in Moscow

Russian media also reported the death of Maganov, 67, who was also Lukoil's Vice President, citing unnamed sources.

Ravil Maganov, chairman of Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil, died on Thursday after falling from a hospital window in Moscow, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.
Some Russian media also reported the death of Maganov, 67, who was also Lukoil's vice president, citing unnamed sources.
No immediate comment was available from Lukoil.
-More details are awaited
