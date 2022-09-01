    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    Russian oil producer Lukoil's Chairman dies in Moscow

    Russian oil producer Lukoil's Chairman dies in Moscow

    Russian oil producer Lukoil's Chairman dies in Moscow
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Reuters  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Russian media also reported the death of Maganov, 67, who was also Lukoil's Vice President, citing unnamed sources.

    Ravil Maganov, chairman of Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil, died on Thursday after falling from a hospital window in Moscow, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.
    Some Russian media also reported the death of Maganov, 67, who was also Lukoil's vice president, citing unnamed sources.
    No immediate comment was available from Lukoil.
    -More details are awaited
    Also Read: Chengdu locks down over 21 million people as China battles COVID
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
    First Published:  IST

    Tags

    Russia

    Previous Article

    Sachin Tendulkar to lead Indian Legends in Road Safety World Series Season 2

    Next Article

    Portugal Health Minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng