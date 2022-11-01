Russia fines Wikimedia Foundation $32,600 over Ukraine war entries

Mini
An official said the penalty was imposed for not deleting entries that Russia has demanded be removed.
A Russian court on Tuesday fined Wikipedia owner Wikimedia Foundation 2 million rubles ($32,600) over articles relating to the Ukraine war, the head of the foundation in Russia told Reuters.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Decoding rule 132 of income tax and how it impacts you
IST3 Min(s) Read
View | Electronic gold receipts better than gold deposits both for households and nation
IST4 Min(s) Read
Stanislav Kozlovsky said the penalty was imposed for not deleting entries that Russia has demanded be removed. He said the foundation would appeal.
The two articles, in Russian, were titled "Non-violent resistance of Ukraine's civilian population in the course of Russia's invasion" and "Evaluations of Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine".
Russia describes its war in Ukraine as a "special military operation".
On April 26, a Russian court fined Wikimedia Foundation a total of 5 million roubles for similar offences.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!