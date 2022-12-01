English
Russia could fire long-range missiles to cripple Ukraine: UK defence ministry
By Pihu Yadav  Dec 1, 2022 5:24:53 PM IST (Published)

Russia could be attempting to implement a Strategic Operation for the Destruction of Critically Important Targets (SODCIT) to “demoralise the population (of Ukraine) and ultimately force the state’s leaders to capitulate”, the UK defence ministry reported on Thursday.

“Russia envisioned SODCIT as using long-range missiles to strike an enemy state’s critical national infrastructure, rather than its military forces, to demoralise the population and ultimately force the state’s leaders to capitulate,” the ministry added in a statement on Twitter.
However, the ministry also noted that its effectiveness as a strategy has likely been blunted because Russia has already expended a large proportion of its suitable missiles against tactical targets. Also, with Ukraine having successfully mobilised for nine months, material and psychological effect of the SODCIT is likely less than if it was deployed in the initial period of war.
Also Read: Volodymyr Zelenskyy praises Germany for declaring 1932 Ukrainian famine as genocide
Since October 2022, Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukraine’s electricity distribution grid, primarily with cruise missiles — a key component of the military doctrine it has adopted in recent years. Russia’s strikes continue to cause power shortages resulting in indiscriminate, widespread humanitarian suffering across Ukraine.
As per The Kyiv Independent, the previous mass strike was on November 23, which resulted in power, water, heating outages, and mobile network interruptions in multiple Ukrainian cities.
“Almost half of Ukraine’s energy system is out of order due to the Russian strikes, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on November 18,” it added.
Britain, on Wednesday, also announced a new package of 22 sanctions targeted at Russian officials behind the forced mobilisation of the country's citizens to take part in the invasion of Ukraine.
Also Read: NATO vows more help for Ukraine as Russia attacks on multiple fronts
The individuals sanctioned included Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, who Britain said was responsible for overseeing the Russian weapons industry and equipping mobilised troops.
"The Russian regime’s decision to partially mobilise Russian citizens was a desperate attempt to overwhelm the valiant Ukrainians defending their territory. It has failed," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.
"Today we have sanctioned individuals who have enforced this conscription, sending thousands of Russian citizens to fight in Putin’s illegal and abhorrent war."
Also Read: Ukraine resumes emergency blackouts after Russian missile strikes
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow was ready to listen if anyone wanted to hold talks on Ukraine.
Lavrov, speaking at a news conference in the 10th month of the war, said Ukrainian allegations that Russia wanted talks in order to win time to regroup and rebuild its armed forces were absurd.
He said Russia would also be willing to return to talks with the West if it changed its mind about the merit of discussing security proposals that Moscow floated in December.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Also Read: Ukraine warns of more Russian attacks as fighting rages in Donetsk
