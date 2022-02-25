Russia chess legend Garry Kasparov tweets ways to break Putin’s “war machine”

Russian expatriate and arguably the best chess player the world has ever seen, Garry Kasparov took to Twitter to suggest ways for the West to tackle the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Kasparov has been a vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin's rule. In fact, he was jailed for five days in 2007 for organising an anti-Kremlin protest in Moscow that resulted in clashes with riot police and dozens of arrests.

"Ok, after years of warnings were ignored and hearing ‘Garry, you were right!’ all damn day today, I'll repeat what I said in 2014: Stop telling me I was right and listen to what I'm saying now," Kasparov wrote on Twitter.

He explained in a series of tweets that world leaders needed to show solidarity in the face of Russian aggression.

He also stressed the need of supporting Ukraine in every way possible, even if it didn't mean sending men themselves.

"Support Ukraine militarily, immediately, everything but boots on the ground. All weapons, intel, cyber. Bankrupt Putin's war machine. Freeze & seize Russia's finances & those of him and his gang. Kick Russia out of every intl & financial institution. PACE, Interpol, etc," he added.

He added that diplomatic pressure to isolate Russia was necessary as punitive measures for the aggressive actions that the country has taken.

"Recall all ambassadors from Russia. There is no point in talking. The new unified message is 'stop or be isolated completely'," Kasparov explained.

He also mentioned that Putin's propaganda machine should be tackled.

"Ban all elements of Putin's global propaganda machine. Turn them off, shut them down, send them home. Stop helping the dictator spread lies & hate. Expose and act against Putin's lackeys in the free world. If Schröder and his ilk continue to work for Putin, bring charges. Ask the owners & advertisers of networks platforming Putin propagandists like (Fox News anchor Tucker) Carlson why they allow it."

Finally, Kasparov also acknowledged that while oil and fuel projects like the Keystone Pipeline XL may be damaging to the environment, they're essential to reduce dependence on Russian oil and gas.

Kasparov tried to run for president but he was allegedly blocked by the state machinery. He left Russia for New York and then Croatia on fears of reprisal.

