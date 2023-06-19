The Russia-Ukraine war which began at the end of February 2022 resulted in a major demand-supply mismatch, on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the western sanctions on Russia, which in turn resulted in rising inflation, central banks across the globe increasing their interest rates, countries staring at a global slowdown, with some such as New Zealand also hitting recession.

The UK defence intelligence has stated that both Russia and Ukraine are suffering heavy military casualties still as both sides reject peace talks, including the Istanbul treaty, and the trust deficit widens between the leaders. With the losses of Russia reportedly to be the highest ever since the peak of the battle for Bakhmut in March, the fighting has now continued to gain momentum around Bakhmut.

After promising to launch its counteroffensive in the summer, Ukraine did so earlier this month. On June 12, it also said its troops had made advances on three southeast vilalges, the first settlements it reported to liberate ever since launching its counter-offensive attack.

In the past few days, the fighting has continued to gain momentum, with the most intense battels focused in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, around Bakhmut and in western Donetsk Oblast, the UK intelligence stated. The European Union too is speeding up the delivery of arms to Ukraine to support the counteroffensive, Thierry Breton, the EU industry chief, told French newspaper Le Parisien.