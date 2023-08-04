Russia's Alexei Navalny sentenced to additional 19 years in prison on extremism charges

The latest charges against Navalny are related to the activities of his anti-corruption foundation and statements made by his top associates. Supporters of Navalny view these charges as part of a calculated effort by the Kremlin to silence one of its most outspoken adversaries.

In a closed-door trial at a penal colony east of Moscow, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was convicted of extremism charges and handed a 19-year prison sentence on Friday (August 4). Navalny, who is already serving a nine-year term on other politically motivated charges, has become a prominent figure in the fight against corruption and a vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin's government.

The latest charges against Navalny are related to the activities of his anti-corruption foundation and statements made by his top associates. Supporters of Navalny view these charges as part of a calculated effort by the Kremlin to silence one of its most outspoken adversaries. Prosecutors initially sought a 20-year sentence, and Navalny himself had anticipated a lengthy prison term.

The 47-year-old opposition leader and the Vladimir Putin ’s fiercest foe, appeared in court wearing prison attire and appeared thin but defiant, with a smile on his face. Standing alongside his lawyers and co-defendant, Navalny listened intently as the verdict was read out, The Associated Press reported.

Navalny's long history of opposition to the Russian government includes exposing official corruption and organising major anti-Kremlin protests. In January 2021, he was arrested upon his return to Moscow from Germany, where he had been recovering from nerve agent poisoning, an incident he blamed on the Kremlin.

His supporters argue that the extremism charges are an attempt to retroactively criminalise the activities of his anti-corruption foundation since its inception in 2011. In response to the charges, Russian authorities outlawed the foundation and its network of offices in the country, labeling them as extremist organisations and leaving anyone associated with them vulnerable to prosecution.

One of Navalny's associates, Daniel Kholodny, also faced trial alongside him and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Navalny has consistently maintained that all the charges against him are politically motivated, and he has accused the Kremlin of trying to keep him imprisoned for life. In a statement released on social media before the verdict, he urged Russians to resist and support political prisoners through various means, including attending rallies.

Currently held in a maximum-security prison, Penal Colony No. 6 in Melekhovo, Navalny has endured harsh conditions, spending months in solitary confinement for alleged disciplinary violations.

Despite these hardships, his supporters continue to show solidarity with him, with about 40 individuals from different Russian cities gathering outside the prison during the trial, according to news agency The Associated Press.

The prosecution has requested that Navalny serve his new prison term in a "special regime" penal colony, known for its high level of security and strict inmate restrictions. These colonies are typically reserved for those serving life sentences or classified as "especially dangerous recidivists."

The Russian legal system has come under scrutiny for its treatment of political dissenters, and Navalny's case has drawn international attention and condemnation. As the opposition leader faces an extended prison sentence, his supporters both within Russia and abroad continue to rally for his release.