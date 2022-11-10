By Vijay Anand

Ron DeSantis, who won the Florida gubernatorial election in a landslide on Tuesday, suddenly seems to have become the Republican's new poster boy. The Floridian is now widely expected to challenge Donald Trump — who was till Tuesday the GOP's presumptive nominee for the 2024 presidential election — for the Republican nomination. Former US President Trump is expected to announce a bid for the White House on November 15.

As recently as a week ago, Donald Trump was seen as the Republican Party's presumptive nominee for the 2024 US presidential election — he was still a force to be reckoned with in the Grand Old Party and his rallies still drew raucous crowds, hungry for his unique style of demagoguery. However, now that the much-anticipated 'Red Wave' in the US midterm elections turned out to be barely a ripple, another name has begun to be whispered as the GOP's presidential future — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis, who rose to national prominence after Trump took the White House in 2016 — by being a vociferous critic of the then-president's detractors — was narrowly elected (by 0.4 percent) to his first term as Florida governor in 2019 and was re-elected on Tuesday, defeating his Democratic opponent, Charlie Crist, handily by 20 percent.

And suddenly, DeSantis' name was on everybody's lips — a former Trump aide suggested that the former president making a second run for the White House — expected to be announced on November 15 — was perhaps not the best idea, while pundits and those in the know said the Republican Party was rapidly cooling on Trump due to the mixed performance of the candidates he backed — most of them deniers of the 2020 election result.

The definitive proof that DeSantis is a threat to Trump's presidential bid came from the former president himself, who warned the Floridian from running for the White House. According to BBC, Trump said, "I don't know if he is running. I think if he runs, he could hurt himself very badly. I really believe he could hurt himself badly...I don't think it would be good for the party."

Should DeSantis run, Trump said he would reveal "things about him that won't be very flattering — I know more about him than anybody — other than, perhaps, his wife".

Tracing DeSantis' political journey

DeSantis, who was born in Jacksonville, Florida, on September 14, 1978, joined the United States Navy in 2004 and was promoted to lieutenant and was honourably discharged in 2010.

He was elected to the US House of Representatives from Florida's 6th Congressional District and was reelected in 2014 and 2016.

In the House of Representatives, DeSantis served on the crucial committees on foreign affairs, judiciary, oversight and government reform, and was the chairman of the House Subcommittee on Nationa Security.

He was a founding member of the Freedom Caucus — a bloc of far-right conservative House Republicans — and a vocal critic of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Elections, thereby currying favour with Trump.

He flirted with the idea of running for the Senate in 2016 but dropped out in favour of sitting senator Marco Rubio.

Performance as Florida Governor

A staunch conservative, DeSantis downplayed the impact of COVID-19, refusing to impose restrictions such as the masking mandate, vaccination requirements, lockdowns and later, signed into law a bill that barred any entity from seeking proof of vaccination.

His handling of the pandemic came under criticism from all corners of the country as well as his political opponents but found favour among far-right, anti-vaxxer Republicans who were fiercely opposed to COVID restrictions.

Political positions

DeSantis is an opponent of abortion rights, federal education policies, gun control, is a climate change denier and a supporter of fiscal conservatism — like most of his Republican brethren, he is against tax increases and is for curtailing spending, especially on social welfare programmes.

DeSantis is also strict on immigration, opposes the "defund the police" campaigns that erupted in light of police killings of minorities in recent years and is perceived to be anti-LGBTQIA+ rights.

Will DeSantis run for president in 2024?

As recently as late September 2022, DeSantis said he was "not looking beyond 2022", meaning the Florida gubernatorial race. However, after his big night on Tuesday, this is DeSantis' big chance to seize control of the GOP from Trump, who appears to be losing steadily losing support. Hardcore Trumpers will remain in his corner, but the rest of the GOP, which has been quitely chafing from Trump's strongman tactics over the past few years, might grab the first lifeboat to safety.