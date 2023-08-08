Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faces crucial test in Trump's absence at Republican Debate

The Republican debate is a pivotal moment for Governor Ron DeSantis as he competes for the party's nomination against Donald Trump, who plans to skip the debate. DeSantis could face attacks from rivals aiming to position themselves as Trump's alternative, raising questions about his 2024 campaign readiness and spending.

The upcoming Republican debate for the 2024 US presidential campaign is anticipated to be a crucial moment for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is vying for the party's nomination against former President Donald Trump. The absence of Trump from the debate, Reuters reported, poses a challenge for DeSantis, as he could become the primary target for attacks from other candidates who are aiming to surpass him and position themselves as an alternative to Trump.

Trump's decision to skip the debate in Milwaukee has led to the possibility that DeSantis will bear the brunt of criticism from other contenders, as he is likely to be in the centre slot on the stage.

Trump's commanding lead in the polls for the Republican nomination makes him an influential figure, and his absence might encourage other candidates to direct their attacks toward DeSantis instead.

Recent polling data showed Trump with a significant lead at 47 percent of the Republican vote, while DeSantis had dropped to just 13 percent. This situation puts pressure on DeSantis to perform well in the debate and counter any potential attacks on his campaign spending and readiness for a national role.

Several other candidates are also set to qualify for the debate, including Nikki Haley, Doug Burgum, Chris Christie, Tim Scott, and Vivek Ramaswamy. Mike Pence had initially struggled to meet the donor requirement but eventually qualified.

The absence of Trump presents an opportunity for lesser-known candidates to gain visibility, and the question arises whether they should criticise Trump in his absence or focus on their fellow contenders.

Despite facing mounting legal challenges, Trump has garnered substantial support among Republican candidates, except for a few like Christie and Pence.

DeSantis has maintained a careful stance regarding Trump's legal troubles, and while he refrains from featuring Trump prominently in his speeches, he has recently increased his criticisms of the former president's behaviour.

Political experts suggest that candidates should seize the moment to challenge the front-runner status of Trump, especially when he is not present on the debate stage. This absence might make it easier for candidates to criticise him without facing his direct response, potentially influencing the dynamics of the debate.

"The guy on the stage in the No. 1 spot is probably going to be taking more heat than the others," a strategist said.

With agency inputs.