Back the underdog, says UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak's new campaign video

Mini In the campaign video, British Indian former minister Rishi Sunak can also be seen interacting with voters and catching a quick power nap on a bench as a voiceover praises his efforts to "fight for every inch".

"Back the underdog", says the latest video campaign released by UK PM finalist Rishi Sunak. Sunak's team is promoting a new video cashing in on his "underdog" status with rival Liz Truss' firm lead in the race to succeed Boris Johnson.

Sunak shared the video on Twitter with the caption: "I'll keep fighting for every vote until the final day".

The video counts down 100 events in 30 days to reach 16,000 party members on the campaign trail. It shows the former Chancellor at a series of campaign events since the race began last month.

The 42-year-old British Indian former minister can also be seen interacting with voters and catching a quick power nap on a bench as a voiceover praises his efforts to "fight for every inch".

A part of the voiceover in the video says: "They say beware the underdog, because an underdog has got nothing to lose. An underdog fights for every inch. They work harder, stay longer, think smarter; underdogs don't give up, they'll do the difficult things and they never, ever get complacent. So...write them off if you like."

The Conservative Home website survey of 961 party members, who either already have or will be casting their postal or online ballots in the leadership election, found Truss at 60 percent and Sunak at 28 percent, news agency PTI reported.

However, Sunak has insisted that he definitely still has a shot at victory and is excited to keep going as he thinks his ideas are the right ones for the country. The election is set to close on the evening of September 2, with the new Tory leader and British Prime Minister to succeed Boris Johnson confirmed on September 5.

Amid this, Britain's prime ministerial candidate, Rishi Sunak, took some time out of a hectic campaign schedule to make a visit to a Hare Krishna temple on the outskirts of London to celebrate Janmashtami. Sunak, 42, who swore his oath of allegiance on being elected member of Parliament in the House of Commons on the 'Bhagavad Gita', has often spoken about his Hindu faith giving him strength.

(With inputs from agencies)