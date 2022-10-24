Rishi Sunak — UK's first Indian-origin Prime Minister

As the UK's first Indian-origin Prime Minister, the former chancellor is now entrusted with restoring stability to a country reeling from years of political and economic turbulence.

Rishi Sunak made history this Diwali as Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister after being elected unopposed as the new leader of the governing Conservative Party, following Penny Mordaunt’s withdrawal from the race.

Sunak was comfortably in the lead, having won widespread approval of more than half of the 357 Tory MPs, much above the requisite 100.

As the UK's first Indian-origin Prime Minister, the former chancellor will now be entrusted with restoring stability to a country reeling from years of political and economic turbulence.

Sunak, 42, had lost the contest for British PM to Liz Truss last month after Boris Johnson resigned, and many questioned whether it was the end of his political career. Truss lasted just 45 days before she quit over an economic policy that trashed the country’s economic credibility.

The former Goldman Sachs analyst got a second shot to become Britain's next prime minister when his competitor Boris Johnson dropped out, admitting he couldn't unify his party after one of the most tumultuous periods in British political history.

Sunak rose to national prominence when, at the age of 39, was appointed finance minister under Johnson, just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit Britain, and developed the effective furlough plan.

His victory came after high-profile Former Home Secretary Priti Patel, as well as cabinet ministers James Cleverly and Nadhim Zahawi, shifted their support from Johnson to Sunak.

Sunak will walk through the door of 10 Downing Street in London following an audience with King Charles III in Buckingham Palace, the timeline for which will be announced soon.