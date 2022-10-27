'Excited' about what UK, India can achieve as they deepen partnership, UK PM Sunak tells PM Modi

Mini
"Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your kind words as I get started in my new role. The UK and India share so much. I'm excited about what our two great democracies can achieve as we deepen our security, defence and economic partnership in the months & years ahead," UK PM Rishi Sunak replied to PM Narendra Modi's tweet.
Glad to speak to @RishiSunak today. Congratulated him on assuming charge as UK PM. We will work together to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We also agreed on the importance of early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2022
Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your kind words as I get started in my new role.The UK and India share so much. I'm excited about what our two great democracies can achieve as we deepen our security, defence and economic partnership in the months & years ahead. pic.twitter.com/Ly60ezbDPg— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 27, 2022
Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022