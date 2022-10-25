UK Politics | UK's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he will "place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government's agenda". Here's what he promised while delivering his first speech as the UK PM.

Rishi Sunak officially became the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after he met King Charles III on Tuesday. In his first address to the nation as the prime minister — the third in two months — Sunak said he will "place economic stability at the heart of this government's agenda" and warned of "difficult decision" ahead.

"I will unite our country, not with words but with action. I will work day in and day out to deliver for you. This government will have integrity, professionalism, and accountability at every level, trust is earned and I will earn yours," he said.

Sunak also paid tribute to his predecessor Liz Truss and said she was not wrong in her policymaking. "She wanted to improve growth in this country and that I admire her restlessness to create change.... but mistakes were made," he said.

Sunak added that he has been made prime minister to fix these mistakes. "I will place economic stability and confidence at heart of this government's agenda," he said, adding: "This will mean difficult decisions to come."

Speaking about his party's mandate in 2019, he said, "The government I lead will not leave the next generation with a debt to settle... I will deliver a stronger National Health Service (NHS), better schools, safer streets, better environment...and our forces leveling up."

He hopes to restore trust, create jobs and embrace opportunities of Brexit.

Sunak became Britain's first non-white PM on Monday, days after Liz Truss resigned from the post . This was dubbed as "Barack Obama moment" for the UK by the leader of a Hindu temple that was set up by Sunak's grandfather, Ramdas Sunak, in 1971.

Sunak won the race to lead the Conservative Party on Monday after former PM Boris Johnson withdrew his candidature. His victory was marked as a historic moment in British social history.

Sunak, who describes himself as a proud Hindu, is the UK's first Prime Minister of South Asian heritage and the youngest in more than 200 years, at the age of 42.

Ahead of Sunak's official appointment as the UK PM, incumbent Truss chaired her final cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday. She later formally tendered her resignation to King Charles III.

The change of guard in the UK came after days of economic crisis and political upheaval in the country, following a disastrous tax-cutting mini-budget and several policy U-turns.

