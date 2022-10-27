Rishi Sunak is in catch-22 dilemma over Suella Braverman's return as Home Secretary

By CNBCTV18.com

The United Kingdom’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak found himself courting controversy just hours after taking office. The reappointment of Suella Braverman as UK’s Home Secretary, equivalent to the Minister of Home Affairs, has drawn criticism and Sunak has been accused of putting “party before country”.

Indian-origin Braverman had to resign just over a week ago over a breach of national security and ministerial rules by sending confidential documents to fellow MPs using a personal email.

While Braverman had resigned, insiders had questioned the departure over sending a draft ministerial speech over the email stating that most at No 10 Downing Street had done similar acts, reported the Guardian. “I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign,” Braverman stated in her resignation letter.

Jake Berry, who was part of the brief Liz Truss government, had alleged that Braverman had “multiple breaches of the ministerial code”.

“It was sent from a private email address to another member of parliament. She then sought to copy that individual’s wife and accidentally sent it to a staffer in parliament. To me, that seems a really serious breach, especially when it was documents relating to cyber security, as I believe. That seems a really serious breach,” Berry told TalkTV in an interview.

UK’s highest civil servant, the cabinet secretary Simon Case, had also been consulted and was furious at the reappointment, reported the Guardian.

Sunak defended his decision to reappoint the Conservative Party far-right darling in Parliament. “The home secretary made an error of judgement, but she recognised that and raised the matter, accepting her mistake.”

“He’s (Sunak) so weak, he’s done a grubby deal trading national security because he was scared to lose another leadership election,” said Labour leader Keir Stamer.

Braverman’s brief stint as Home Secretary was marred by other controversies. Rising rapidly through the Tory rank and file, Braverman was one of the first to enter the race for a new PM after the resignation of Boris Johnson.

Braverman’s reappointment may have other consequences as well. The Indian government sat on the UK-India Free Trade Agreement after Braverman stated in an interview that she was opposed to the FTA between the two countries. Despite being the daughter of migrants of Indian origin she said that “the largest group of people who overstay are Indian migrants” and that the FTA would lead to increased immigration from India.

“I have concerns about having an open borders migration policy with India because I don’t think that’s what people voted for with Brexit,” she had said.

She has campaigned within the party on her anti-immigration policies and said that it would be her ‘dream’ and ‘obsession’ to be on the “front page of The Telegraph” for sending asylum seekers coming to the UK to Rwanda for processing. She had also introduced a bill which would enforce a blanket ban on anyone entering the country illegally to claim refugee status. She also reaffirmed David Cameron’s pledge to reduce net migration by thousands.

The staunch anti-immigration champion has also criticised the civil service for being too ‘woke’ and blamed the protests and strikes in response to the growing cost-of-living crisis on “the Guardian-reading, tofu-eating wokerati”.

“I'm afraid it’s the Labour Party, it’s the Lib Dems, it’s the coalition of chaos, it’s the Guardian-reading, tofu-eating wokerati, dare I say, the anti-growth coalition that we have to thank for the disruption that we are seeing on our roads today."