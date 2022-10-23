Rishi Sunak declares candidacy to be new UK PM as he wants to fix economy

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Under the rules, if only one candidate passes the threshold of 100 lawmakers on Monday, they will be declared prime minister. If more than one clears the hurdle, they will face a vote of around 170,000 signed-up members of the Conservative Party, with the winner announced on Friday.

42-year-old Sunak is the clear frontrunner as he raced ahead with the backing of at least 128 Tory members of Parliament, even as loyalists of his former boss Boris Johnson claimed he has the necessary 100 MPs needed to make it to the shortlist.

While the former prime minister is yet to officially declare his candidacy, the contest is shaping up as a three-way fight between Sunak, Johnson and third-placed Leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt (former defence minister).

The United Kingdom is a great country, but we face a profound economic crisis, he tweeted in his campaign pitch. "I want to fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country," he said.

The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis. That’s why I am standing to be Leader of the Conservative Party and your next Prime Minister.I want to fix our economy, unite our Party and deliver for our country. pic.twitter.com/BppG9CytAK— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 23, 2022

Prime Minister Truss on Thursday announced her resignation after an open revolt against her leadership in the Conservative Party.

While Johnson, who was prime minister from 2019 until he was forced to resign over scandals, is back in the race, his one-time backers seem to be distancing themselves.

While Sunak is leading as per some polls, he is not the choice of large parts of the party members due to a rebellion he triggered that brought down Jhonson.

Mordaunt, who seems to have the least number of backing, said she was "very much" in the race to win, and the report that said she discussed pulling out with Johnson in return for the promise of a job was ”completely false”.

