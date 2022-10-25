By CNBCTV18.com

Conservative party member Rishi Sunak has emerged as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Sunak will be the first Person of Indian Origin (PIO) to be the Prime Minister of the UK. As Sunak receives congratulations from all corners at this historic moment, netizens have also taken to congratulating Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra. Users across social media believe that Sunak uncannily resembles the former Indian cricketer.

Memes on their appearance have been doing the rounds ever since after Sunak’s competitor Penny Mordant pulled out of the PM race.

“Rishi Sunak and Ashish Nehra seem to be brothers who were estranged in Kumbh Ka Mela,” quipped one user on Twitter.

Here are some of the other reactions comparing Sunak with Nehra.

The reactions about Nehra being a Sunak-lookalike are not the only memes viral on social media platforms. Many Indians are now wondering if this is the opportunity that India would get back the Kohinoor diamond from the UK.

Weighing over 100 carats and one of the largest diamonds in the world, the Kohinoor was ceded to the British after the annexation of Punjab and is part of the British Crown Jewels. While India claims ownership of the diamond, three other countries also lay claim to the large jewel.

Sunak will be sworn in as the first Hindu and non-white PM of the UK later today.