Memes on their appearance have been doing the rounds ever since after Sunak’s competitor Penny Mordant pulled out of the PM race.
London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle
Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?
Rishi Sunak and Ashish Nehra seem to be brothers who were estranged in Kumbh Ka Mela.#Rumor😜😆 pic.twitter.com/rMSrFOZb3r— SOCRATES (@DJSingh85016049) October 24, 2022
Ashish Nehra Giving Award to Young Cricketer Virat Kohli ( @imVkohli ) pic.twitter.com/3zMEyo0tDW— indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) October 23, 2022
Congratulations India.Ashish Nehra is the new PM of UK.Here is picture, he is telling PM modi how to swing the ball. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZSaegwlbnn— Author Sagar ALLONE🗨 (@allone_sagar) October 24, 2022
Congratulations to Ashish Nehra Sir on becoming the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom pic.twitter.com/6QYXgSQoNS— 𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐈𝐊𝐇 𝐃𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐒𝐇 𝐒𝐑𝐊 (@Srkdaanish555) October 24, 2022
Congratulations! Ashish NehraMan! What a journey its been...From taking down 6 wkts in 2003 cricket world cup against England to becoming PM of UK#RishiSunak #ashishnehra2003 2022 pic.twitter.com/0NTI9T425K— 🇮🇳 (@A90sKid_) October 24, 2022
In case you were confused...Left: Ashish Nehra (former Indian Cricketer)Right: Rishi Sunak (soon to be UK Prime Minister) pic.twitter.com/bzv7cGZbma— Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) October 24, 2022
Congratulations Ashish Nehra for becoming the Prime Minister of Britain#RishiSunakPM pic.twitter.com/HMJvDcAHSp— Shikhar Sagar (@crazy__shikhu) October 24, 2022
My foolproof plan to get back Kohinoor once Rishi Sunak becomes PM.- Invite him to visit India.- Kidnap him when he goes to his in laws house and got stuck in Bangalore traffic- Send Ashish Nehra as UK PM.- Get a bill passed to return KohinoorThis don't require plan B— 🚛 (@DriverRamudu) October 20, 2022
Congratulations to Ashish Nehra for becoming the next UK prime minister.Ps : Don't forget the Kohinoor ;) pic.twitter.com/pHQgBz0aYN— Roshan (@ROFLshan69) October 24, 2022
Well done Ashish Nehra on becoming the next UK Prime Minister. Bring 'IT' home. #Kohinoor #RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/iUceugMdBG— Kaustav Dasgupta 🇮🇳 (@KDasgupta_18) October 24, 2022
How to get #Kohinoor back home?#RishiSunakPM- Invite him to visit India.- Kidnap him when he goes to his in laws house and got stuck in Bangalore traffic- Send #AshishNehra as UK PM.- Get a bill passed to return Kohinoor pic.twitter.com/zY8rrY6VCI— ಆಪದ್ಬಾಂಧವ (@DbossD56) October 24, 2022
Congratulations Ashish Nehra for being elected as the first Non-White & first Hindu to be elected as UK Prime MinisterBring back Kohinoor now.#RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/4gnonlBnTV— Shrucastic (@TheEastWind__) October 24, 2022