By CNBCTV18.com

Conservative party member Rishi Sunak has emerged as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Sunak will be the first Person of Indian Origin (PIO) to be the Prime Minister of the UK. As Sunak receives congratulations from all corners at this historic moment, netizens have also taken to congratulating Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra. Users across social media believe that Sunak uncannily resembles the former Indian cricketer.

Memes on their appearance have been doing the rounds ever since after Sunak’s competitor Penny Mordant pulled out of the PM race.

“Rishi Sunak and Ashish Nehra seem to be brothers who were estranged in Kumbh Ka Mela,” quipped one user on Twitter.

Rishi Sunak and Ashish Nehra seem to be brothers who were estranged in Kumbh Ka Mela.#Rumor😜😆 pic.twitter.com/rMSrFOZb3r — SOCRATES (@DJSingh85016049) October 24, 2022

Here are some of the other reactions comparing Sunak with Nehra.

Ashish Nehra Giving Award to Young Cricketer Virat Kohli ( @imVkohli ) pic.twitter.com/3zMEyo0tDW — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) October 23, 2022

Congratulations India.Ashish Nehra is the new PM of UK. Here is picture, he is telling PM modi how to swing the ball. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZSaegwlbnn— Author Sagar ALLONE🗨 (@allone_sagar) October 24, 2022

Congratulations to Ashish Nehra Sir on becoming the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom pic.twitter.com/6QYXgSQoNS — 𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐈𝐊𝐇 𝐃𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐒𝐇 𝐒𝐑𝐊 (@Srkdaanish555) October 24, 2022

Congratulations! Ashish Nehra Man! What a journey its been...From taking down 6 wkts in 2003 cricket world cup against England to becoming PM of UK#RishiSunak #ashishnehra2003 2022 pic.twitter.com/0NTI9T425K— 🇮🇳 (@A90sKid_) October 24, 2022

In case you were confused... Left: Ashish Nehra (former Indian Cricketer)Right: Rishi Sunak (soon to be UK Prime Minister) pic.twitter.com/bzv7cGZbma— Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) October 24, 2022

Congratulations Ashish Nehra for becoming the Prime Minister of Britain#RishiSunakPM pic.twitter.com/HMJvDcAHSp — Shikhar Sagar (@crazy__shikhu) October 24, 2022

The reactions about Nehra being a Sunak-lookalike are not the only memes viral on social media platforms. Many Indians are now wondering if this is the opportunity that India would get back the Kohinoor diamond from the UK.

Weighing over 100 carats and one of the largest diamonds in the world, the Kohinoor was ceded to the British after the annexation of Punjab and is part of the British Crown Jewels. While India claims ownership of the diamond, three other countries also lay claim to the large jewel.

My foolproof plan to get back Kohinoor once Rishi Sunak becomes PM. - Invite him to visit India.- Kidnap him when he goes to his in laws house and got stuck in Bangalore traffic- Send Ashish Nehra as UK PM.- Get a bill passed to return KohinoorThis don't require plan B— 🚛 (@DriverRamudu) October 20, 2022

Congratulations to Ashish Nehra for becoming the next UK prime minister.Ps : Don't forget the Kohinoor ;) pic.twitter.com/pHQgBz0aYN — Roshan (@ROFLshan69) October 24, 2022

Well done Ashish Nehra on becoming the next UK Prime Minister. Bring 'IT' home. #Kohinoor #RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/iUceugMdBG — Kaustav Dasgupta 🇮🇳 (@KDasgupta_18) October 24, 2022

How to get #Kohinoor back home?#RishiSunakPM- Invite him to visit India.- Kidnap him when he goes to his in laws house and got stuck in Bangalore traffic- Send #AshishNehra as UK PM.- Get a bill passed to return Kohinoor pic.twitter.com/zY8rrY6VCI — ಆಪದ್ಬಾಂಧವ (@DbossD56) October 24, 2022

Congratulations Ashish Nehra for being elected as the first Non-White & first Hindu to be elected as UK Prime Minister Bring back Kohinoor now.#RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/4gnonlBnTV— Shrucastic (@TheEastWind__) October 24, 2022

Sunak will be sworn in as the first Hindu and non-white PM of the UK later today.