RIP Prince Philip: Duke of Edinburgh dies aged 99, leaves rich legacy behind Updated : April 09, 2021 07:18 PM IST Prince Philip is survived by four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren Prince Philip was the longest-serving consort of any British monarch, having spent 65 years supporting the queen Published : April 09, 2021 07:18 PM IST