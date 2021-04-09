RIP Prince Philip: Duke of Edinburgh dies aged 99, leaves rich legacy behind

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died on Friday aged 99. A Royal Family statement read, "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

Further announcements would be made in due course, it added. "The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss," the statement concluded.

He is survived by four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

The longest-serving consort of any British monarch

Prince Philip, the longest-serving consort of any British monarch, spent 65 years supporting the queen, retiring from his public role in 2017. He had been staying largely out of the view since.

In his active years, he not just helped set a new course for the monarchy under the young queen, but championed environmental causes, science and technology, side by side, says Rachel Elbaum, a London-based writer, editor, and producer, writing for NBC News.

He will be remembered for his early efforts to help modernise the Royal Family's image at a time when Britain and the world altogether was changing, especially at the outset of Elizabeth's reign in 1952.

"The queen inherited from her father a model of monarchy that was very hands off, old-fashioned and slightly invisible," said historian Sarah Gristwood who is the author of "Elizabeth: The Queen and the Crown."

"It wasn’t equipped to deal with a new media age, and Prince Philip played a huge role in moving it forward then."

He helped bring the royals to life on television rather than through radio reports. He was the first member of the royal family to do a televised interview and present a show on a royal tour of the Commonwealth. He is also said to have had a role in televising the queen’s coronation in 1953 and in arranging a groundbreaking 1969 television documentary about the family.

In the role of the British monarch’s consort, Prince Philip met every post-war United States president apart from Donald Trump.

In a 2011 interview with British broadcaster ITV, he explained why he gave up an active naval career: "Being married to the queen, it seemed to me, my first duty was to serve her in the best way I could."

He helped found Royal Academy of Engineering and served as the first president of World Wildlife Fund. He also created the Duke of Edinburgh Awards to encourage young people to take up outdoor adventures. He had a hand in restoring both Windsor Castle after a devastating fire and Westminster Abbey.

Besides, he promoted the use of the English language outside Britain after the breakup of the British empire.

His childhood

The only son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark, and Princess Alice of Battenberg, Philip was born on June 10, 1921, on the Greek island of Corfu. Prince Andrew was the son of Victoria Mountbatten.

Greece's king, who was Philip's uncle, was forced to abdicate when he was a baby, and the family fled to Paris. Philip was famously carried to safety in a crib made from an box of oranges.

He moved to England at age 7 and started living at Kensington Palace, now home to Prince William, with his paternal grandmother Victoria.

He attended Gordonstoun, a boarding school in Scotland.

Military career

At 18, Philip joined the Royal Navy and graduated from Britannia Royal Naval College as a top cadet. In 1945, at the end of World War II, he was in Tokyo Bay when the Japanese surrendered.

Relationship with Elizabeth

Philip's relationship with the young Princess Elizabeth II began as a story of young love. The Greek prince, then known as Philip Mountbatten, first met Elizabeth, his distant cousin, at a family wedding in 1934. Both are the great-great-grandchildren of Queen Victoria.

They used to communicate through letters while Philip was overseas during the war, only occasionally seeing each other. They would go out driving in Philip's "tiny MG" sports car, and dancing at London nightclubs.

They married in Westminster Abbey on November 20, 1947, with around 2,000 guests in attendance and another 200 million listening to the ceremony on the radio.

Elbaum quotes a letter, Philip wrote to Elizabeth before the wedding: "To have been spared in the war and seen victory, to have been given the chance to rest and to re-adjust myself, to have fallen in love completely and unreservedly, makes all one’s personal and even the world’s troubles seem small and petty."

After the marriage, Philip renounced his Greek royal title and became a British citizen. Elizabeth’s father, King George VI, also gave him a new title: the Duke of Edinburgh.

Two years after their marriage, the couple moved to Malta, where Philip assumed command of a battleship, the last active command in his military career.

Elbaum quotes another letter Elizabeth wrote to her parents shortly after they got married, “We behave as though we had belonged to each other for years.”

Over the years, the queen acknowledged Philip’s deep influence on her, calling him her “strength and stay” in a speech on their 50th wedding anniversary in 1997, Elbaum writes.

“I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim or we shall ever know,” she said at the time.

King George VI died in 1952, while 25-year-old Elizabeth was in Kenya on a royal tour with Philip. They were at a wildlife-viewing lodge when they were informed of the king’s death. Philip broke the news to Elizabeth during a walk on a farm.

That moment on, he became the queen's "consort," the title given to the official companion of the monarch.

Unlike other men of his generation, Philip took an active role in raising his children. His elder son Prince Charles was born in 1948, followed by Princess Anne, two years later. Prince Andrew was born in 1960 and Prince Edward in 1964.

Unwanted attention

He had his unguarded mannerisms. Like a remark he made about a British student getting "slitty eyes" during a visit to China in the 1980s.

In January 2019, around two years after retiring from public life, Philip crashed his car close to Sandringham Estate. But he sent a letter of apology to a woman in another car who was injured in the accident and gave up his driving licence.