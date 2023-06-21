Richard Gere all praise for PM Modi and his yoga message of 'universal brotherhood and sisterhood'

Richard Gere joined PM Modi on Yoga Day along with a few other celebs. The Hollywood legend praised the Indian prime minister's message of universal brotherhood and sisterhood during a yoga event at the UN headquarters in New York attended by 182 nations. Gere said he wanted to hear it 'again and again.'

Hollywood legend-turned-activist Richard Gere on Wednesday, June 21, showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day state visit to the United States, in New York from Sunday (June 19). Gere said Modi's message of "universal brotherhood and sisterhood" needs repeating over and over again.

After the Guinness world record-breaking yoga event at the UN headquarters in New York, which saw 182 nations represented, the prime minister told those in attendance that yoga is "unifying and one for all ethnicities, culture. Yoga is truly universal."

Gere, speaking after participating in the event, told reporters, “It is a lovely message. He (PM Modi) is a product of Indian culture and comes from a vast place like Indian culture. This message of universal brotherhood and sisterhood is the one we want to hear again and again."

Earlier in the day, the PM led a yoga session that saw a record 182 nations in attendance. The event was graced by top UN officials, diplomats, and prominent personalities. Modi, who is here on the first leg of his maiden state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, began the celebrations by paying respects to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi on the North Lawn of the UN headquarters. The prime minister, wearing a bespoke white yoga T-shirt and trousers, began his address with a namaste and thanked everyone for coming from near and far.

"I'm delighted to see you all. And I thank you all for coming. Friends. I'm told that almost every nationality is represented here today," Modi told the gathering. He was joined by the President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korisi, Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.