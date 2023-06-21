CNBC TV18
Richard Gere all praise for PM Modi and his yoga message of 'universal brotherhood and sisterhood'

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 21, 2023 8:26:37 PM IST (Published)

Richard Gere joined PM Modi on Yoga Day along with a few other celebs. The Hollywood legend praised the Indian prime minister's message of universal brotherhood and sisterhood during a yoga event at the UN headquarters in New York attended by 182 nations. Gere said he wanted to hear it 'again and again.'

Hollywood legend-turned-activist Richard Gere on Wednesday, June 21, showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day state visit to the United States, in New York from Sunday (June 19). Gere said Modi's message of "universal brotherhood and sisterhood" needs repeating over and over again.

After the Guinness world record-breaking yoga event at the UN headquarters in New York, which saw 182 nations represented, the prime minister told those in attendance that yoga is "unifying and one for all ethnicities, culture. Yoga is truly universal."


Gere, speaking after participating in the event, told reporters, “It is a lovely message. He (PM Modi) is a product of Indian culture and comes from a vast place like Indian culture. This message of universal brotherhood and sisterhood is the one we want to hear again and again."

