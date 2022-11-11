    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Remembrance Day: History and how it is observed in the UK

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Also known as Armistice Day, the day commemorates the signing of the Armistice between the Allies and Germany that ended the First World War on November 11, 1918, at 11 am.

    Remembrance Day, also known as Armistice Day, is observed on November 11 every year to commemorate the signing of the Armistice between the Allies and Germany that ended the First World War on November 11, 1918, at 11 am.

    Initiated by King George V, Remembrance Day was first observed in 1919 throughout the British Commonwealth at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.
    To this day, the United Kingdom observes a two-minute silence at 11 am on November 11 to honour the people who have lost their lives in war. It is also a public holiday in the UK. Although the 2-minute silence is observed on November 11, the main remembrance is held on the second Sunday in the month of November.
    How is it observed?
    Parades, religious services, and memorial ceremonies are also organised on Remembrance Day. A national memorial is organised at Whitehall, a roadway in the City of Westminster neighbourhood of central London.
    While commonwealth countries like Canada and Australia observe Remembrance Day, other countries like the US mark the day as Veterans Day.
    People also wear poppies on the day as a mark of respect and remembrance. The association of poppies with World War I memorials come from the poem “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae. In many countries, paper poppies are sold to raise funds for veterans.
    Remembrance Day in India
    India observes Remembrance Day by organising tributes and ceremonies in the army cantonments.
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
