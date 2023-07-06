Eichengreen said that the majority of FOMC members see the pause as a one-time thing. "Core inflation is still hovering around 5 percent. So I would expect to see them continue to tighten unless there is bad news on the growth front.

Barry Eichengreen, a renowned economist and professor at UC Berkeley, believes that the Federal Reserve is likely to implement more than one rate hike in the foreseeable future and said that this could impact banks' balance sheets and possibly the markets.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh, Eichengreen stated that he anticipates the possibility of “more than one or even two additional rate hikes.” He cited the recent minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, which indicated that most members of the committee view the current pause in rate hikes as temporary

