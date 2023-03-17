Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav elected as Vice President of Nepal

Yadav, a candidate from the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP), emerged victorious in the race for Nepal's third Vice President. His comfortable win over his closest competitor, Ashta Laxmi Shakya of the CPN-UML, marks a significant milestone as he becomes the first Vice President from the Madhes region, which borders India.

Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav, a prominent figure from the Madhes region, was elected as the Vice President of Nepal on Friday, marking a significant achievement for the coalition government led by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

Yadav, a candidate from the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP), emerged victorious in the race for Nepal's third Vice President. His comfortable win over his closest competitor, Ashta Laxmi Shakya of the CPN-UML, marks a significant milestone as he becomes the first Vice President from the Madhes region, which borders India.

The 52-year-old secured his position with 30,328 votes, while Shakya received 16,328 votes in the recently concluded Vice Presidential election held on Friday, according to the Election Commission.

Also read: Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Russia for talks with Putin

Yadav's victory can be attributed to the support he received from various political parties, including the Nepali Congress, CPN-Maoist Centre, CPN-Unified Socialist, and other smaller parties. However, the Rastriya Prajatantra Party did not participate in the voting process.

Similarly, Mamata Jha from the Janamat Party managed to get 2,537 votes. Additionally, Parmila Yadav from the JSP Nepal also participated in the election but later withdrew midway, managing to secure only 48 votes.

The eligible voters for this election were 333 members of the federal parliament and 550 members of the provincial assembly. It's worth noting that the weightage of each vote varied based on the voter's position. Specifically, a federal MP's vote was given a weight of 79, while a vote from a provincial assembly member carried a weight of 48.

The election outcome has brought a sense of relief to the government led by Prime Minister "Prachanda". This is because the CPN-UML, led by former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, had withdrawn its support for the government due to a disagreement over endorsing Ram Chandra Poudel for the presidential election.

On March 9, the Nepali Congress candidate, Ram Chandra Poudel, was elected as the new President of Nepal.

Similar to the President, the Vice President is elected for a five-year term through an electoral college comprised of the members of the Federal Parliament (consisting of the House of Representatives and the National Assembly) and the Provincial Assembly.

The most recent Vice-Presidential election, held on Friday, marked the third election since the country transitioned to the federal democratic republic system in 2008.

Yadav will replace the current Vice President of Nepal, Nanda Bahadur Pun, after he completes his tenure.

The Madhesi people, who mainly reside in the southern Terai region of Nepal and have ancestral ties to India, have long been advocating for their rights and representation in the country's political system.

Yadav, who hails from the Simraungadh Municipality of Bara district in southern Nepal, has been actively involved in the Madhes movement. He has been working towards ensuring that the Madhesi community's voice is heard and that they are given equal opportunities and representation in Nepal's government.

He began his political career in 1990 with the Nepal Sadbhawana Party. He later became the founding General Secretary of the Madhesi Jana Adhikar Forum, a political party that played a significant role in the first Madhesh Movement of 2007.

In the November 2022 elections, Yadav was elected to the House of Representatives from the Bara-2 constituency.