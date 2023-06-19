Defence Minister Rajnath Singh discusses bilateral ties with Vietnam's General Phan Van Giang in Delhi | WATCH

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with his Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Giang to strengthen bilateral defence ties and discuss the situation in the South China Sea, emphasising India's Act East policy.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilateral talks with Vietnam's Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang, during his two-day visit to India from June 18-19. The meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and other high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Defence.

As per his tweet, the raksha mantri reviewed a full range of India-Vietnam defence ties during the "fruitful" meeting with General Giang in Delhi.

The primary focus of the talks was to strengthen bilateral defence ties and assess the situation in the South China Sea, an area witnessing increased Chinese assertiveness. Both sides also shared perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual concern.

India and Vietnam elevated their relationship to a "strategic partnership" during the visit of Vietnam's former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung to India in July 2007.

Subsequently, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Vietnam in 2016, bilateral relations were further enhanced as a "comprehensive strategic partnership."

Given India's emphasis on the Act East policy, Vietnam has become a significant partner. Defence engagements between the two countries include extensive interactions between their armed forces, military exchanges, capacity-building initiatives and training programs.

During Defence Minister Rajnath Singh 's visit to Vietnam in June 2022, a joint vision statement on the India-Vietnam defence partnership and a Memorandum of Understanding on mutual logistics support were signed.

Speaking at the meeting today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh referred to the Mutal Logistics Support Agreement and Joint Vision Statement on India and Vietnam Defence Partnership signed during his 2022 visit.

"This Joint Vision Statement is now an overarching guiding document of the bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries. This statement has enhanced the scope and scale of our current defence cooperation. I believe that this will pave a path for the future," Singh said.

Earlier today, General Phan Van Giang inspected the tri-service guard of honour alongside Rajnath Singh.

He also paid tribute to soldiers and laid a wreath at the National War Memorial.

Later, General Giang is also scheduled to visit Agra.

With agency inputs.