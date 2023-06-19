Defence Minister Rajnath Singh discusses bilateral ties with Vietnam's General Phan Van Giang in Delhi | WATCH

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with his Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Giang to strengthen bilateral defence ties and discuss the situation in the South China Sea, emphasising India's Act East policy.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilateral talks with Vietnam's Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang, during his two-day visit to India from June 18-19. The meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and other high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Defence.

#WATCH | Delhi | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilateral talks with Minister of National Defence of Vietnam General Phan Van Giang today to further boost the defence cooperation between India and Vietnam. pic.twitter.com/ty69mz8Z0p — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023

As per his tweet, the raksha mantri reviewed a full range of India-Vietnam defence ties during the "fruitful" meeting with General Giang in Delhi.

The primary focus of the talks was to strengthen bilateral defence ties and assess the situation in the South China Sea, an area witnessing increased Chinese assertiveness. Both sides also shared perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual concern.