On Italy PM Giorgia Meloni's first visit to India, PM Modi says both countries to further boost bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni both spoke about boosting India and Italy's bilateral relations further. PM Modi said India and Italy are celebrating 75 years of their bilateral relationship this year and India will strengthen its relationship with the country further in the renewable energy, IT, hydrogen, telecom, semiconductors and space, fields.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Thursday afternoon, ahead of the Raisina Dialogue.

The 8th edition of India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geostrategy, the Raisina Dialogue, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 2. The Ministry of External Affairs along with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) is organising the event from March 2 to 4.

Addressing the press at Hyderabad House, PM Modi welcomed Meloni on her first visit to India. He said India and Italy are celebrating 75 years of their bilateral relationship this year and India will strengthen its relationship with Italy further in the renewable energy, IT, hydrogen, telecom, semiconductors and space, fields.

He said the opportunities for co-development and co-production are arising in the defence manufacturing sector in India, and it can be beneficial for both countries. Modi said both countries have decided to conduct regular training courses and joint exercise.

India and Italy also announced the establishment of 'Startup Bridge' between the two countries.

Modi said India and Italy are walking together in the fight against terrorism and separatism and have held a discussion to strengthen this cooperation further.

On the Russia-Ukraine war, Modi said that India has made it clear from the beginning that it can be resolved via diplomacy and dialogue. He welcomed the active participation of Italy in the Indo -Pacific region.

Meanwhile, Meloni said that Italy wants to further boost the bilateral relation, which is why it has decided to convert its partnership into a strategic one. Talking about India's G20 presidency, Meloni said that Italy hopes it will play a central role in facilitating a negotiating process for the hostilities to end in Ukraine. She also said that PM Modi knows he can rely on the country and its cooperatin for the G20 summit.