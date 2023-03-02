Raisina Dialogue 2023: Every nation can be a lighthouse, says keynote speaker and Italy PM Giorgia Meloni

The Raisina Dialogue is an annual conference on geopolitics and geostrategy which aims to address issues affecting the global community. The event takes its name from Raisina Hill, which is used as a metonym for the seat of the government of India.

Every nation can be a lighthouse. With the wealth and pride of its tradition and identity, which somebody would like to forget or hide or kick but we are nothing without our roots, said Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the 8th edition of the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi.

In her keynote speech, Meloni spoke about two key transitions -- green energy and digital as well. She said it is important for all to first benefit from their own resources, for their own prosperity and stability.

"Our objectives are simple, ensuring peace, prosperity, lasting friendship through collaboration, aimed at providing tangible benefits for all, without predatory ambitions. Italy is working on being the breach in connecting the eastern Mediterranean, Africa and Europe. Producer countries should benefit from their own resources for their own prosperity and stability," she said.

She said much like the energy transition, the digital transition is also based on connectivity. "Data is the energy of our digital societies," she said, adding that it will flow from India to Europe across the Mediterranean and Italy. "The Blue Raman project will link the Indo-Pacific to our European economies," she said.

The 8th edition of India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geostrategy was inaugurated on Thursday. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was the chief guest of the inaugural session as well as the inaugural.

Talking about the Russia-Ukraine war, she said she has first hand seen the reality on ground in Kiev last week. She said Russia's act is not just a war its an act against territorial integrity of a nation. She said it is in violation of the fundamental principle of global order, which lets the international community thrive

The event is being organised by the Ministry of External Affairs along with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) till March 4.

The Raisina Dialogue is an annual conference on geopolitics and geostrategy which aims to address issues affecting the global community. The event takes its name from Raisina Hill, which is used as a metonym for the seat of the government of India.