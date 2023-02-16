Rahul Gandhi to visit UK later this month, will deliver lecture at Cambridge University

Breaking this news on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said he is looking forward to visiting his alma mater and engaging with some of the brightest minds in geopolitics, international relations, big data and democracy.
Former Congress president and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi will be visiting the United Kingdom later this month and will also deliver a lecture at Cambridge University's business school. Breaking this news on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said he is looking forward to visiting his alma mater and engaging with some of the brightest minds in geopolitics, international relations, big data and democracy.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Asia will consume half of the world’s electricity by 2025 and India will lead in percentage growth: IEA
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Air India’s historic aircraft order — Here's the details of a new flight-path for Indian aviation
Feb 16, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Arvind Mills aims to rides the Arrow turnaround story and push US Polo sales higher
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Education Enigma — Let's reform our higher education through National Credit Framework
Feb 16, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
"Looking forward to visiting my alma mater Cambridge University and delivering a lecture at @CambridgeJBS," Gandhi tweeted. "Happy to engage with some of the brightest minds in various domains, including geopolitics, international relations, big data and democracy," he added.
Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to attend Congress' 85th plenary session in Raipur from February 24 to 26. Congress party is expected to brainstorm its strategy for the 2024 general elections.
-With inputs from PTI
First Published: Feb 16, 2023 5:31 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!