Rahul Gandhi to visit UK later this month, will deliver lecture at Cambridge University

Breaking this news on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said he is looking forward to visiting his alma mater and engaging with some of the brightest minds in geopolitics, international relations, big data and democracy.

Former Congress president and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi will be visiting the United Kingdom later this month and will also deliver a lecture at Cambridge University's business school. Breaking this news on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said he is looking forward to visiting his alma mater and engaging with some of the brightest minds in geopolitics, international relations, big data and democracy.

"Looking forward to visiting my alma mater Cambridge University and delivering a lecture at @CambridgeJBS," Gandhi tweeted. "Happy to engage with some of the brightest minds in various domains, including geopolitics, international relations, big data and democracy," he added.

Looking forward to visiting my alma mater @cambridge_uni and delivering a lecture at @CambridgeJBS. Happy to engage with some of the brightest minds in various domains, including geopolitics, international relations, big data and democracy. https://t.co/4pkrF79hG9— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 16, 2023 Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to attend Congress' 85th plenary session in Raipur from February 24 to 26. Congress party is expected to brainstorm its strategy for the 2024 general elections.

-With inputs from PTI