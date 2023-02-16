English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsRahul Gandhi to visit UK later this month, will deliver lecture at Cambridge University

Rahul Gandhi to visit UK later this month, will deliver lecture at Cambridge University

Rahul Gandhi to visit UK later this month, will deliver lecture at Cambridge University
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Feb 16, 2023 5:38:10 PM IST (Updated)

Breaking this news on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said he is looking forward to visiting his alma mater and engaging with some of the brightest minds in geopolitics, international relations, big data and democracy.

Former Congress president and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi will be visiting the United Kingdom later this month and will also deliver a lecture at Cambridge University's business school. Breaking this news on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said he is looking forward to visiting his alma mater and engaging with some of the brightest minds in geopolitics, international relations, big data and democracy.

Recommended Articles

View All
Asia will consume half of the world’s electricity by 2025 and India will lead in percentage growth: IEA

Asia will consume half of the world’s electricity by 2025 and India will lead in percentage growth: IEA

Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Air India’s historic aircraft order — Here's the details of a new flight-path for Indian aviation

Air India’s historic aircraft order — Here's the details of a new flight-path for Indian aviation

Feb 16, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Arvind Mills aims to rides the Arrow turnaround story and push US Polo sales higher

Arvind Mills aims to rides the Arrow turnaround story and push US Polo sales higher

Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Education Enigma — Let's reform our higher education through National Credit Framework

Education Enigma — Let's reform our higher education through National Credit Framework

Feb 16, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


"Looking forward to visiting my alma mater Cambridge University and delivering a lecture at @CambridgeJBS," Gandhi tweeted. "Happy to engage with some of the brightest minds in various domains, including geopolitics, international relations, big data and democracy," he added.
Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to attend Congress' 85th plenary session in Raipur from February 24 to 26. Congress party is expected to brainstorm its strategy for the 2024 general elections.
Also Read:Varanasi airport refutes claim of denying landing permission to Rahul Gandhi's plane
-With inputs from PTI
First Published: Feb 16, 2023 5:31 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CongressRahul GandhiUnited Kingdom

Next Article

China sanctions US defence major Lockheed Martin, Raytheon on Taiwan arms sales

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X