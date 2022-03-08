Raghuram Rajan: Ukraine-Russia war could have long-term impact on already-high inflation

Rajan said Russia is not a huge player in the global economic landscape in terms of size, but plays a key role in global critical supply chains like semiconductors.
"Russia’s size is not the big factor in global economy, its role in essential commodity supply chain is. The world is overly dependent on carbon energy; must back off from it. We can work through short-term pain while the renewed push on renewable energy sources comes into play," Rajan said.
Overall financial exposure of the world to Russia is moderate, not huge, Rajan said. "We have learnt that the problem of the size of a default is not as important as where it occurs. It is too early to panic on the notion that there could be widespread problems across the global financial system,' he added.