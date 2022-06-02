Rafael Nadal was born & Mohammad Ali died — check what else that happened on June 3 down the ages

June 3 is the 154th day of the year and the month is named after the Roman goddess Juno, the deity who was the counterpart of the Greek deity of Hera. Here are some of the historic events that happened on this day.

1915

Rabindranath Tagore was granted knighthood by the British government for his contributions to literature.

1947

Lord Louis Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India, released the 3 June 1947 Plan or the Mountbatten Plan, which detailed the plan for the Independence of India and Pakistan and the Partition.

1972

INS Nilgiri, the first India built modern-age warship, was commissioned by the Indian Navy.

1984

Operation Blue Star, the military operation to deal with militants in the Golden Temple, is launched.

1986

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal is born.

1989

The Chinese Communist Party ordered military troops to force protestors out of Tiananmen Square, leading to the Tiananmen Square Massacre the next day.

2000

Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja played their last ODI against Pakistan in the Asia Cup match, before they are banned over a match-fixing scandal which was later overturned.

2006

Serbia and Montenegro ceased to exist as Montenegro announced its independence.

2016