5 controversies that marked Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

By CNBCTV18.com

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral was a spectacle. About 2,000 people were in attendance, including 500 heads of states, who paid their last respect to the Queen. However, there were some moments of drama and tension during the meticulously planned majestic funeral. Here is a recount of five controversial moments in the queen’s funeral.

Princesses leave early

Royal watchers were confused over a controversial moment during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral when two senior royals -- Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie -- appeared to leave the ceremony early. The royal siblings were spotted leaving their seats towards the end of the Queen’s funeral and walking out of Westminster Abbey before the end of their grandmother’s service.

One netizen Fleur @CathofWales pointed out on Twitter: “Did anyone notice where Princess Beatrice went? I noticed her seat was empty when the camera showed an aerial view of the church.”

Did anyone notice where Princess Beatrice went? I noticed her seat was empty when the camera showed an aerial view of the church… — Fleur (@CathofWales) September 19, 2022 According to some, the sisters may have left their seats early in order to move to the doors of the abbey and curtsey to the queen’s coffin. According to some, the sisters may have left their seats early in order to move to the doors of the abbey and curtsey to the queen’s coffin.

Prince Harry not singing the national anthem

Some viewers accused Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles III, for not joining the royals in singing 'God Save the King' during the funeral. A short clip of Prince Harry went viral on social media platforms where he appears not to be singing the national anthem. The video grab shows the Duke of Sussex looking around and not mouthing the words frequently. His controversial behaviour sparked a flurry of discussions online.

Prince Harry not singing the national anthem 👀 #queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/laNk5JMZ6R — Kieran (@kierknobody) September 19, 2022

While some netizens expressed their disappointment over Prince Harry's actions, others defended him by saying they could see him singing.

Controversy over music

Much of the music played at the Queen’s funeral was selected for its special significance to the late monarch. A number of them have a long association with Westminster Abbey, a note posted to the Westminster Abbey Twitter account said. However, even as the music was sentimental and sweet, there were some complaints about the music being played on the organ.

“Following the National anthem in Westminster Abbey, they played some type of Dracula music on the organ, which was quite scary and not what I expected,” wrote a Twitter user 1FunMumm @1funmumm.

Following the National anthem in Westminster Abbey, they played some type of Dracula music on the organ, which was quite scary and not what I expected #queensfuneral — 1FunMumm (@1funmumm) September 19, 2022

Seating arrangement snubs

There were a lot of talks about the funeral’s seating arrangements. The Queen’s children and their spouses sat in the front row, including King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla. Among others in the front row were Prince William and Princess Kate with their two children, George and Charlotte, and Princess Anne’s children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were seated in the second row directly behind King Charles and Camilla.

Conspicuous absences

One of the most notable absences from the funeral was that of Prince Louis, Kate and William’s youngest son. According to some, Louis, aged 4, is too young to be sitting through a long funeral service. Prince Harry’s children — 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lilibet – also did not attend the state funeral. However, there were talks of Prince Louis being left out due to his ability to make the most expressive faces known to man.

Sharing some photos of the young royal from the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations, one user Joe @onlyjoekin_ wrote: “People thinking Prince Louis isn’t there because he’s too young. The real reason: High chance of chaos.”

People thinking Prince Louis isn’t there because he’s too young The real reason: High chance of chaos #queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/SYAZUosE5a— Joe (@onlyjoekin_) September 19, 2022