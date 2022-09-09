Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: When and where to watch in India

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Over the next week and a half, several events will take place leading up to a funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, followed by the committal and burial at the St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, London.

Queen Elizabeth II of Britain died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, on Thursday, ending a 70-year reign, which was the longest in UK history. Her death has set an exhaustively planned campaign of royal protocols in motion leading up to her funeral after 10 days. September 8 will be considered as D-Day in palace code and on D-Day+10 should be the funeral.

The planning to honour the 96-year-old's life began decades ago, in the strictest of secrecy, under the code name 'London Bridge'.

When is the Queen’s funeral?

As per a plan reported by the Guardian in 2017, after the Queen’s death , her funeral would take place 10 days after her passing. That means the funeral is expected to be held on September 18 or 19.

The day will start at 9 am (1:30pm IST) when Big Ben will chime with its bell hammer muffled with a leather pad. The Queen's funeral cortege will arrive at the Westminster Abbey at 11 am (3:30 pm IST).

Where to watch?

According to The Sun UK, Her Majesty's funeral will be broadcast live on TV, worldwide. Several television channels and radio stations will begin their coverage early in the day.

International viewers including in India can watch the funeral on several news channels including CNN and BBC World News.

In the United States, the funeral will broadcast live on NBC, both on its network and on its broadcast service. CNN, ABC and Fox News will also provide live coverage.<

In the UK, the BBC, ITV and Sky will be covering the processions live.