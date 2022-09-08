The Queen under 'medical supervision': What we know so far about her health

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The 96-year-old monarch has been facing health issues since October 2021. The Buckingham Palace said the Queen has been suffering from "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year.

As Queen Elizabeth II of England, Britain's longest-serving monarch, remains under medical supervision, her family has gathered to be with her at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Here's what we know so far about her health:

The 96-year-old monarch has been facing health issues since October 2021. The Buckingham Palace said the Queen has been suffering from "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen ‘s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the palace said in a statement on Thursday.

“The queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral," it added.

A statement from Buckingham Palace:https://t.co/2x2oD289nL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

She has spent all summer at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. In fact, for the first time in the 70 years of her rule, the Queen received the new prime minister at Balmoral instead of Buckingham Palace.

A day prior, the Queen had cancelled her Privy Council's meeting and advised told to rest.

According to media reports, all of the Queen's four children — Prince Charles and Anne, Andrew and Edward — as well as her grandson Prince William are with her at the Balmoral Castle.

Her other grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are also said to be heading to visit the Queen.

The Queen's husband Prince Philip passed away on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99 years.