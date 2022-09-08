    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away at 96

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away at 96

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away at 96
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday after suffering from health issues since last October, which had left her unable to walk or stand.

    Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday after suffering from health issues since last October, which had left her unable to walk or stand.
    Fears for the queen’s health grew today when Buckingham Palace said her doctors were "concerned" about her and advised her to remain under medical observation.
    The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch cancelled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.
    Following reports of the queen's worsening health, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince William travelled to her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also reportedly heading to Balmoral.
    A bout of COVID-19 had knocked her low in February this year; she admitted afterwards it had left her "exhausted."
    She had lost her husband of many years, Prince Philip, on April 9, 2021, and would often cut a lonely figure.
    Queen Elizabeth II assumed the throne after the death of her father in February, 1952. At 96 years old, she's held the crown for 70 years, making her the longest reigning monarch in the history of the world. She's lived through over a dozen British Prime Ministers, 14 US, presidents and 20 Summer Olympics.
    Also read: 'London Bridge is Down': The protocol followed if the queen dies — explained
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    First Published:  IST

    Tags

    BritainQueen Elizabethuk royal family

    Previous Article

    90% countries seeing decline in human development index value, says UNDP India representative

    Next Article

    What happens when United Kingdom's monarch passes away

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng