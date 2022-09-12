Queen Elizabeth II funeral: US President Joe Biden to attend without delegation, 24-hour public access and other events

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The late Queen’s coffin will be brought to Westminster Hall in London, where it will be kept for four days from September 14 till September 19 for the people of the UK to pay their tribute.

Members of the public will be able to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II for the last time before the state funeral on September 19. The late Queen’s coffin will be brought to Westminster Hall in London, where it will be kept for four days from September 14 till September 19, where people can pay tribute to the longest reigning British monarch for 24 hours daily.

While the state funeral is expected to be attended by many world leaders, the United Kingdom government has not invited a delegation from the United States. The government has instead only extended an invitation to US President Joe Biden and the First Lady, reported CNN. The president has formally accepted the invitation and would be present at the funeral.

The UK government has already warned of long lines that may very well stretch for miles, though the government has stressed that the lines will continuously keep moving with little to chance of stopping, reported the Guardian.

ALSO READ:

Ahead of the Queen’s coffin being brought to Westminster, the government area near Buckingham Palace, King Charles III and Queen-consort Camilla will be making their way to Westminster Hall today. House of Commons and House of Lords members will offer their condolences to the pair, before the newly crowned king and queen will head to Edinburgh, Scotland.

In Scotland, King Charles III will have a busy itinerary. First, he will visit the Palace of Holyroodhouse to inspect the guard of honour, along with other ceremonies, including prayers and services. Importantly, King Charles will meet the Scottish Prime Minister, and head to the Scottish Parliament to receive a motion of confidence.

Finally, King Charles will accompany the queen’s coffin to St Giles’ Cathedral where it will lie at rest for people to come and pay their respects.