Queen Elizabeth II funeral LIVE updates | Big day for UK as millions expected to join Queen's last journey

It's a big day for the United Kingdom as the country prepares for long-serving Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. The Queen, 96, passed away at her Scottish estate Balmoral on September 8 after serving as the monarch for 70 years. Her son Charles took over as the King soon after her demise. After 10 days of official mourning, the Queen will be honoured with a full state funeral in London at Westminster Abbey at 3:30 pm (IST) on Monday, September 19. Around a million people, including top world leaders such as President Droupadi Murmu and US President Joe Biden, are expected to attend the Queen's funeral, with many clamouring to view floral tributes and experience the atmosphere. Catch live updates on Queen Elizabeth II's funeral here.

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral | Catch all the events of the day here
 
