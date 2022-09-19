    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    Queen Elizabeth II funeral LIVE updates | Big day for UK as millions expected to join Queen's last journey

    Queen Elizabeth II funeral LIVE updates | Big day for UK as millions expected to join Queen's last journey

    Queen Elizabeth II funeral LIVE updates | Big day for UK as millions expected to join Queen's last journey
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Summary

    It's a big day for the United Kingdom as the country prepares for long-serving Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. The Queen, 96, passed away at her Scottish estate Balmoral on September 8 after serving as the monarch for 70 years. Her son Charles took over as the King soon after her demise. After 10 days of official mourning, the Queen will be honoured with a full state funeral in London at Westminster Abbey at 3:30 pm (IST) on Monday, September 19. Around a million people, including top world leaders such as President Droupadi Murmu and US President Joe Biden, are expected to attend the Queen's funeral, with many clamouring to view floral tributes and experience the atmosphere. Catch live updates on Queen Elizabeth II's funeral here.

    Live Updates

    'Thank you, all': King Charles ahead of Queen's funeral

    "Queen Elizabeth II, 96, passed away peacefully at her Scottish residence of Balmoral Castle on September 8 and has been Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall, where Murmu and the world leaders joined thousands of mourners to pay their respects to the late monarch. Over the last 10 days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world."

    "In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, the late Queen," he said. "As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief," he added.

    IN PICTURE | Flowers and messages placed for Queen Elizabeth II at Green Park memorial next to Buckingham Palace in London, England on Sunday.

    Queen Elizabeth II funeral LIVE updates | Big day for UK as millions expected to join Queen's last journey

    Royal Guest List | Here’s a list of dignitaries who were invited for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

    > Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako
    > Europe’s royal families 
    > King Harald V of Norway, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Dutch King Willem-Alexander, Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Philippe, King of the Belgians
    > Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II
    > Spain’s King Felipe VI and his wife Queen Letizia
    > Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia

    GLOBAL LEADERS

    > Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife, Olena
    > US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill 
    > French President Emmanuel Macron
    >  Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey
    > Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil
    > China's Vice-President Wang Qishan
    > European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council head Charles Michel 
    > Presidents Sergio Mattarella of Italy
    > Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany
    > Isaac Herzog of Israel
    > Yoon Suk-yeol of South Korea
    > Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin

    COMMONWEALTH COUNTRIES

    > Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
    > Australian premier Anthony Albanese
    > New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern
    > South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
    > Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina
    > Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe
    > Fijian PM Frank Bainimarama

    London Eye: A Mother of All Queues

    Over the four days, the coffin of the Queen was kept in state at Westminster Hall, the queue that formed to file past was more talked about than the Queen herself. The queue was of course for the Queen. 

    At peak, the queue stretched all of eight kilometres. The reason it ended there is not that people stopped coming to join it. It was because the authorities stopped it. They stopped it not because they could not handle a long queue, they did prevent waiting hours even longer than there have been.

    Read full story here.

    Queen Elizabeth II funeral LIVE updates | Big day for UK as millions expected to join Queen's last journey

    Queen Elizabeth's funeral | President Murmu to join 500 world leaders

    President Murmu will join around 500 world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, and royals from across the world in a congregation of around 2,000 expected at the Abbey for a sombre ceremony.

    Ahead of Monday's funeral service, the President is invited to a reception hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at Buckingham Palace. All visiting heads of state, government and official overseas guests are expected at what has been described as an "official state event.

    President Murmu offers tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

    President Droupadi Murmu offered tributes to the late British monarch on behalf of the Indian government and the people of India on Sunday. She also signed a condolence book on behalf of the Indian government. 

    President Murmu is in London on a three-day visit to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II scheduled at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

    Joe Biden says Queen reminded him of his mother

    US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that Queen Elizabeth II reminded him of his mother. According to a media report, the US president made the comments before heading to Buckingham Palace, where he and First Lady Jill Biden have joined other world leaders and dignitaries for a reception hosted by King Charles III.

    Queen Elizabeth II's funeral today | UK officials have closed queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state, saying it was at 'final capacity.

    Two-minute silence

    Tens of millions in Britain and abroad are expected to watch the funeral of the monarch, something which has never been televised before. It will end with the Last Post trumpet salute before the church and the nation falls silent for two minutes.

    Queen Elizabeth to be buried at Windsor Castle’s chapel

    Queen Elizabeth will be buried at Windsor Castle’s chapel in a private ceremony at 7:30 pm BST. The queen had herself requested the performance of the Sovereign’s piper before she is buried. She will be put to rest beside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. Click here to know about the events of the day.

    Queen Elizabeth II funeral today | Full Schedule

    Queen Elizabeth II will be honoured with a full state funeral in London at Westminster Abbey at 3:30 PM (IST).

    The public lying in state will end at 11 am on Monday - before a state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

    From there, she will be taken to Windsor Castle to her final resting place in St George’s Chapel, where she will be buried alongside her beloved parents, sister Princess Margaret and the Duke of Edinburgh.

    The original plans involved the late Queen’s coffin to process on a gun carriage pulled by naval ratings using ropes rather than horses, with military personnel also lining the streets. Senior members of the family are expected to follow. 

    Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life will be invited to gather in the Abbey which can hold a congregation of 2,000.

    Indian President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting London on September 17-19, 2022, to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India.

    The service, which will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster, will be televised, and a national two minutes’ silence is expected to be held. 

    The late Queen’s coffin will be taken to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for a televised committal service. 

    Later in the evening, there will be a private interment service with senior members of the Royal family.

    On September 10, the King approved an order that the day of the late Queen's funeral would be a bank holiday, with schools to close on the day.

    Stock Market LIVE Updates

    It's a big day for the United Kingdom as the country prepares for long-serving Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. The Queen, 96, passed away at her Scottish estate Balmoral on September 8 after serving as the monarch for 70 years. Her son Charles took over as the King soon after her demise. After 10 days of official mourning, the Queen will be honoured with a full state funeral in London at Westminster Abbey at 3:30 pm (IST) on Monday, September 19. Around a million people, including top world leaders such as President Droupadi Murmu and US President Joe Biden, are expected to attend the Queen's funeral, with many clamouring to view floral tributes and experience the atmosphere. Catch live updates on Queen Elizabeth II's funeral here.

    First Published:  IST

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng