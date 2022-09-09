Queen Elizabeth II dies: What is Operation Unicorn that was activated after her demise

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The death of the monarch has set in motion Operation London Bridge, which provides for plans for services and succession. However, there were special provisions provided in the plan, codenamed Operation Unicorn, for the eventuality of the monarch passing away at Balmoral, Scotland.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has triggered contingency plans known as Operation Unicorn. Ninety-six-year-old Queen Elizabeth II passed away at her remote Highlands residence, Balmoral, on Thursday. Her immediate family rushed in to be at her side.

The death of the monarch has set in motion Operation London Bridge , which provides for plans for services and succession. The plans have been put in place since the 1960s and revised over decades.

What is Operation Unicorn?

Operation London Bridge was the formal plan drawn up to deal with the death of the head of state. However, there were special provisions provided in the plan in case the monarch passes away at Balmoral, Scotland, which has been one of her favourite places for a long time.

This was codenamed Operation Unicorn. The operation is named after the national animal of Scotland — the unicorn. It is part of the royal coat of arms, along with the lion of England.

What will happen now?

Operation Unicorn sets in motion additional ceremonial events in Edinburgh before the Queen’s coffin is brought back to London. Under Operation Unicorn, the Queen’s coffin will temporarily rest at the Palace of Holyroodhouse after it is taken there by road two days after her death.

The Earl Marshal will be in charge of the plans and will be assisted by royal aides and the government.

Operation Unicorn is also said to include a ceremonial procession along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh. The procession will move to St Giles’ Cathedral, where the royal family is expected to attend a service. The monarch will be lying at rest for a 24-hour period, which would be open to the public.

Her coffin is expected to be flown to Buckingham Palace in London prior to the big ceremonial procession in the capital, which is planned for “D+5” (D-day plus five days) of the 10-day funeral plans, The Guardian reported.

When was it first mentioned?

According to the Herald newspaper, it was in 2017 that the term Operation Unicorn was first used in the Edinburgh parliament's online papers, expecting a huge turnout in Scotland in the aftermath of the Queen’s death there.

"It is understood that if the Queen dies in Scotland... the Parliament, the neighbouring Palace of Holyroodhouse, and St Giles' Cathedral will be the main focal points," the newspaper wrote Wednesday.

The Queen’s state funeral

Ten days after the death of the Queen, UK’s newly-appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss will make a statement, followed by statements from other members of the government. Gun salutes will be arranged at all saluting stations.

Following this, the PM will meet the new king and King Charles will deliver a broadcast to the nation.

The Queen’s state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey and she will be buried in the castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel.

