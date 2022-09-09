Queen Elizabeth II dies: What is Operation Unicorn that was activated after her demise

Mini
The death of the monarch has set in motion Operation London Bridge, which provides for plans for services and succession. However, there were special provisions provided in the plan, codenamed Operation Unicorn, for the eventuality of the monarch passing away at Balmoral, Scotland.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has triggered contingency plans known as Operation Unicorn. Ninety-six-year-old Queen Elizabeth II passed away at her remote Highlands residence, Balmoral, on Thursday. Her immediate family rushed in to be at her side.
According to the Herald newspaper, it was in 2017 that the term Operation Unicorn was first used in the Edinburgh parliament's online papers, expecting a huge turnout in Scotland in the aftermath of the Queen’s death there.