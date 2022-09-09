Queen Elizabeth II LIVE updates: King Charles inherits not just the throne but also her private fortune

Summary

Britain's longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away in Scotland on Thursday. She was 96. While, world leaders paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth on her death, people in Britain and around the globe paid their respects to the nation's figurehead. Her eldest son, Charles, succeeds her on the throne as King Charles III. Charles' wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will be known as Queen Consort a title that came with Queen Elizabeth II's blessing after years of contention. Meanwhile, Britain's new monarch, King Charles, will address the nation on Friday, his spokesman said.