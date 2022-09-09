Queen Elizabeth II LIVE updates: King Charles inherits not just the throne but also her private fortune

    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Britain's longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away in Scotland on Thursday. She was 96. While, world leaders paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth on her death, people in Britain and around the globe paid their respects to the nation's figurehead. Her eldest son, Charles, succeeds her on the throne as King Charles III. Charles' wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will be known as Queen Consort a title that came with Queen Elizabeth II's blessing after years of contention. Meanwhile, Britain's new monarch, King Charles, will address the nation on Friday, his spokesman said.

    Queen Elizabeth II's life embodied courage, wisdom & service, says Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

    WATCH | Bells of Sydney Town Hall and St Andrew's Cathedral toll 96 times, once for each year of her life

    Will Charles be loved like his mother was?

    King Charles embodies the modernisation of the British monarchy. Unlike his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, he delivered speeches and written articles on issues such as climate change, green energy and alternative medicine. He was the first heir not educated at home, the first to earn a university degree and the first to grow up in the ever-intensifying glare of the media as deference to royalty faded, news agency P reported. Also, he alienated many with his divorce from the much-loved Princess Diana. Another reason was him straining the rules that prohibit royals from intervening in public affairs, wading into debates on issues such as environmental protection and architectural preservation. 

    So, as he becomes the new monarch, the question remains: Will Charles be as loved by his subjects?

    King Charles inherits not just the throne...

    According to a report in the AFP, King Charles inherits not just the throne after the demise of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, but also her private fortune, that too without having to pay inheritance tax.  the Sunday Times Rich List 2022 had revealed that British monarchs are not required to reveal their private finances, but the queen was worth some £370 million ($426 million), up £5 million on the previous year. Also, the real royal wealth — the Crown Estate lands and the Royal Collection of art and jewellery, plus official residences and the Royal Archives — is held by the monarchy as an institution.

    World leaders morn death of Queen Elizabeth II

    South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol tweeted his condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. “She had a strong belief in the cause of human freedom and left great legacies of dignity,” he said. He wrote that her kind heart and good deeds will remain in people’s memories.

    The king and crown prince of Saudi Arabia also offered their condolences and early Friday and said in a statement that Queen Elizabeth was "a model of leadership that will be immortalized in the history."

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, "On the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, the government and the people of the United Kingdom."

    As Charles becomes king, here's Britain’s new order of succession

    (Credit: AP)

    96 years of Queen Elizabeth II — Her life and how she became Britain’s longest reigning monarch

    Elizabeth Alexandra Mary was born on April 21, 1926, in Mayfair, London, at 17 Bruton Street, close off Berkeley Square. She was born third in line to the throne, behind her uncle, Edward, Prince of Wales, and her father, Albert, Duke of York. Her father ascended to the throne following a controversy. How she became Britain’s longest reigning monarch? Tab this link to read all about Queen Elizabeth's life and journey.

    Queen Elizabeth dies at 96

    Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. The Buckingham Palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse. She was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of stability in a turbulent era that saw the decline of the British empire and disarray in her own family.

    King Charles termed his "beloved Mother's" demise "a moment of the greatest sadness". He said, "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.  I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

