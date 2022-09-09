Queen Elizabeth II no more: A look at her life and the exceptional seven-decade reign

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini At the age of 25, Princess Elizabeth became the Queen when her father, King George VI, died aged 56 on February 6, 1952. Here’s a look at some of the key moments of her life and reign.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest serving monarch in British and world history, passed away at her Scottish estate Balmoral on September 8 at the age of 96.

She ascended to the throne at age 25 in 1952. In 2015, Queen Elizabeth II became UK’s longest reigning monarch, surpassing Queen Victoria’s record of nearly 64 years. Following the death of Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej in October 2016, Queen Elizabeth II became the longest-reigning monarch and head of state in the world.

During her life and reign, the monarch had been one of the most travelled world leaders and a patron to hundreds of charities and organisations.

Here’s a look at some of the key moments of her life and reign.

Heir apparent

Born on April 21, 1926, Elizabeth was the first child of the then-Duke and Duchess of York. Her younger sister was Princess Margaret Rose.

“Lilibet” became the heir apparent at the age of 10 when her uncle, childless King Edward VIII abdicated in December 1936. Elizabeth’s father George VI became king, putting her next in line of succession.

Service during World War II

At the age of 18 in 1945, she joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service during the Second World War. She held the rank of subaltern and became a junior commander by the time the war ended.

Commonwealth broadcast

On her 21st birthday, then Princess Elizabeth made a broadcast from Cape Town as the heiress presumptive, dedicating her life to the service of the Commonwealth.

Marriage and children

On November 20, 1947, Princess Elizabeth married her third cousin Prince Philip, whom she had first met in 1934 at the wedding of Philip’s cousin, Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark. In 1948, the Princess gave birth to Prince Charles, the first of her four children. She had three more children — Princess Anne in 1950, Prince Andrew in 1960 and Prince Edward in 1964.

From Princess to Queen

At the age of 25, Elizabeth became the Queen when her father, King George VI, died aged 56 on February 6, 1952. At the time, Elizabeth was on an official visit to Kenya with her husband, Prince Philip. She was formally crowned on June 2, 1953, at Westminster Abbey. The event became the first British coronation to be televised.

Charities and royal events

Queen Elizabeth was the patron of over 600 organisations which worked for various causes, including the environment, education and health. She was also an avid racegoer and owned several horses. Every year in June, she would be seen at the Royal Ascot race in Berkshire, a county west of London.

'Annus horribilis'

The queen had described the year 1992 as one calamitous year, when her eldest son, Prince Charles, separated from his wife, Diana. The same year Princess Diana’s tell-all book was published, which revealed her husband’s affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles. The Queen’s second son Prince Andrew separated from his wife Sarah Ferguson, while her only daughter Princess Anne divorced Capt. Mark Phillips. The same year Windsor Castle was seriously damaged by fire after the queen’s 45th wedding anniversary.

"1992 is not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure," the Queen had said on the day of her ruby jubilee. She called it “an annus horribilis."

Death of Diana

The Royal family was rocked by the death of Diana on August 31, 1997, in a car crash along with her millionaire companion Dodi al-Fayed. The Queen was heavily criticised for keeping the family mourning privately in the Scottish Highlands, a move meant to protect Diana's young sons, William and Harry. Following public pressure, the Queen made a rare live address to the nation from Buckingham Palace.

Golden Jubilee

Nationwide celebrations were held for four days to mark the Queen’s golden jubilee in 2002. Earlier that year, she had lost her sister and mother.

State visit to Ireland

In 2011, Elizabeth became the first British monarch to visit the Republic of Ireland since its independence in 1922.

Diamond Jubilee

As part of her reign’s diamond jubilee celebrations, the Queen toured every region of Britain in 2012, while other royals visited Commonwealth nations. The celebrations were marked by a river pageant, street parties, beacons lit across the land and a service of thanksgiving.

Staying strong during COVID-19

Following the outbreak of coronavirus, the Queen was forced into self-isolation at Windsor Castle in 2020. However, she carried out her engagements online. She also delivered a video speech on April 5 that year.

“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return,” she said from Windsor Castle.

Prince Philip’s death

Prince Philip died on April 9, 2021, at age 99. While the funeral was held at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel under coronavirus restrictions, the Queen was seen sitting alone while her husband’s casket was held by a military honour guard.

Platinum Jubilee

96-year-old Queen Elizabeth took part in the platinum jubilee celebrations of her accession to the throne in June. She appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on the first day of the celebrations. However, she was not able to attend many other events due to her declining health. Earlier this year, the Queen had tested positive for COVID-19.

15 prime ministers