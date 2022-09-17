Queen Elizabeth’s funeral to take place on September 19: All you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch of Britain, will be held on Monday, September 19. Queen Elizabeth II passed away at her Scottish estate Balmoral on September 8. She was 96. Her funeral will include a service at Westminster Abbey, a military procession in London, a cortege and a family ceremony at Windsor Castle’s chapel. Details about the state funeral were revealed by Buckingham Palace ahead of the service, which include personal touches requested by the late monarch herself.

This will be the first state funeral in the UK since 1965 when Winston Churchill died. The Queen will be transported from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey and finally to Windsor Castle. Millions of people around the world will be watching the funeral from home as the funeral will be televised in what could become the most watched broadcast in history.

Here is all you need to know about the events of the day.

At 6:30 am BST, the queen's lying-in-state at Westminster Hall, London, will come to an end. Thousands of mourners have already visited her coffin in London.

Westminster Abbey will open for guests at 8 AM ahead of her funeral at 11 AM. England is expecting heads of state from across the world to join the Royal Family for the funeral. Former prime ministers and senior UK politicians are also expected to participate. Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde and Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia will also participate in the funeral.

At 10:45 am BST, the queen’s coffin will be carried by Royal Navy’s State Gun Carriage from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.

The carriage will be drawn by 142 sailors. The State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy was last drawn in 1979 for the funeral of Prince Philip's uncle, Lord Mountbatten. It was also used for the Queen's father, George VI, in 1952.

Members of the Royal Family, including King Charles III and his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, will follow the gun carriage in procession.

The Queen’s funeral service will take place at Westminster Abbey from 11 am BST. No monarch's funeral service has been held in the Abbey since the 18th Century.

Dean of Westminster David Hoyle will conduct the service, while the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will give the sermon. Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to read a lesson.

The funeral will be attended by around 2,000 guests.

Queen Elizabeth will be buried at Windsor Castle’s chapel in a private ceremony at 7:30 pm BST. The queen had herself requested the performance of the Sovereign’s piper before she is buried. She will be put to rest beside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

BBC TV will broadcast the events of the funeral, which can be streamed on BBC iPlayer as well.