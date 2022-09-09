96 years of Queen Elizabeth II — Her life and how she became Britain’s longest reigning monarch

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday after suffering from health issues since last October, which had left her unable to walk or stand. Fears for the queen’s health grew when Buckingham Palace said her doctors were "concerned" about her and advised her to remain under medical observation. Let us look at some intriguing facts regarding her reign as a British monarch to remember her life.

Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral aged 96 after 70 years on throne. A funeral was to be held after 10 days of official mourning. Her 73-year-old son Prince Charles automatically became king and will be known as King Charles III, it was announced. His second wife, Camilla, will be known as the Queen Consort.

Here are some interesting facts about the UK's longest-serving monarch:

She was born in London

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary was born on April 21, 1926, in Mayfair, London, at 17 Bruton Street, close off Berkeley Square. She was born third in line to the throne, behind her uncle, Edward, Prince of Wales, and her father, Albert, Duke of York. Princess Elizabeth resided as a kid at 145 Piccadilly in London and White Lodge in Richmond Park on the outskirts of the city.

Her father ascended to the throne following a controversy

Queen Elizabeth's uncle, Edward VIII, became King in 1936, but his reign lasted only a year and he was never crowned. When her father, King George VI, ascended to the throne, everything changed.

Edward abdicated in December of that year because to his contentious decision to marry an American divorcee, Wallis Simpson. This shifted the succession line to his brother and Elizabeth's father, who became King George VI.

Simpson was still legally married to her second husband when the romance began, which added to the issue, and the abdication became the most significant constitutional crisis in contemporary royal history.

Elizabeth unexpectedly became heir to the throne

The abdication and following royal family scandal changed the path of Elizabeth's life forever. She was immediately anointed the next queen in waiting. Her every action will now be scrutinised by politicians and the media. And she was expected to perform things that weren't always enjoyable, pleasant, or personally satisfying.

She never went to school

Princess Elizabeth never attended a public or private school, and she does not have a college degree. In fact, Prince William, Elizabeth's grandson, was the first royal not to begin their education at the palace. Elizabeth, on the other hand, received an education from her tutors at home.

She served in World War II

Elizabeth's involvement in the Girl Guides and Sea Rangers had prepared her for military duty. She enlisted in 1944, when she was 18, and worked as a mechanic and truck driver. She is the only current living head of state to have participated in World War II, as well as the only female member of the royal family to have served in the military.

Elizabeth became queen at just 25 years old

Elizabeth was on a royal tour in Kenya with Philip when her father died on February 6, 1952, at the age of 56, following a struggle with lung cancer and years of bad health. Queen Elizabeth, who was still uninformed of the happenings, was one of the last to find out she'd become queen; when she did, the astonished Elizabeth promptly returned to England.